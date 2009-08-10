Republicans Want To Kill Sarah Palin's Child!

The sentence above is nonsensical, of course. But it's no more nonsensical than what Palin, and others, have said about President Obama and his allies in the last few days.

As you may have heard, or read here, a provision of the House health reform bill would cover the cost of counselling for end-of-life planning, for those senior citizens who opted to get it. Palin--taking a cue from some other right-wing nuts--decided that meant Democrats wanted to euthanize the sick, elderly, and disabled.

Fortunately, Ezra Klein has now done an interview that helps clarify the issue. The interview is with a senator who supports the measure and actually introduced a version of it during the Senate HELP markups. And, lo and behold, it's a Republican: Johnny Isakson of Georgia.

Early in the interview, Ezra asks, "How did this become a question of euthanasia?" Isakson doesn't mince words: