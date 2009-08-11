Another Question For Hillary In Congo

Everyone will spend the day fixating on Hillary's moment of annoyance in Congo yesterday (it's the 'wood' of today's New York Post, of course), which ultimately seems to have been prompted by a mistranslation. But wouldn't it be nice if the media devoted just a little bandwidth to another question that Clinton got at the same forum?

"You mentioned in your speech about mechanisms of transparency. Do you think our leaders, the Congolese leaders, really want to put these mechanisms into place? Because it's known by everyone that most of our leaders like more to enrich themselves to the detriment of the population," one student told Clinton.

I can't find a transcript with Hillary's response, probably because it had nothing to do with Bill.

Meanwhile, a little-noticed international court ruling may force the release of $6.7 million of looted riches that had been frozen in Swiss bank accounts back to the family of the former Congolese kleptocrat Mobutu Sese Soko.

--Michael Crowley