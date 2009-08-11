From Lee Siegel, Noted Bioethicist And Philosopher...

This will come as a great shock to physicians, who spend quite a few years in medical school--and then quite a few years more learning how to practice medicine as interns and residents--precisely so they can order the tests and procedures most likely to work. It will also come as a great shock to the insurance corporations of America, who routinely review those decisions, issuing approvals and denials based on their own criteria of what's right or wrong.

Of course, doctors don't always have the best information--and profit-seeking insurers don't always have the patients' best interests at heart. That's why reform would develop better information, get it out to practitioners, and set payment policy for Medicare in the most transparent way possible--by doing it all out in the open, through a democratically accountable commission of experts bound by law to do what's in the patient's best interests.

Now, if Siegel wants to have an intelligent, sane conversation about how to make these decisions in a better way--say, by changing the composition of the board, or coming up with some new way altogether--that's fine.

Heck, I'd even take an intelligent (if, in my view, wrong-headed) libertarian argument for why insurers are more trustworthy about these decisions than a government commission would be.



But I suspect Siegel can't make any of these arguments, because it would require something he seems to lack: a clue.

Note: No link, because I can't bear the thought of giving the article more traffic. Google it if you must.