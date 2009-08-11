Tnr On Aung San Suu Kyi

Burmese pro-democracy leader Aung San Suu Kyi has been sentenced to 18 more months of house arrest after having being found guilty of letting American citizen John Yettaw stay at her home for two nights in May. This morning, we went through the archives to find our best writing on the Nobel Prize-winning Suu Kyi.

"Burmese Blaze" by Madeline K. Albright, December 4, 1995. Former Secretary of State Albright wrote this piece while she was the U.S. Permanent Representative to the United Nations. She recounts meeting with Suu Kyi and calls on the ruling State Law and Order Restoration Council to embrace democratic rule--and for the international community not to recognize it unless it does so.



"Lady in Waiting" by Anna Husarska, April 12, 1999. Husarska writes about the history of how Suu Kyi came to be seen as the leader of Burma's Pro-Democracy movement, and about her own experiences with Suu Kyi.