Christian Group Strikes At Aarp Over Health Care

This morning, I was forwarded a choice e-mail from the American Family Association (AFA) that instructs senior citizens to drop their AARP memberships. The AFA is an influential right-wing evangelical organization that has been accused of promoting homophobia, anti-Semitism, and other prejudices. It has more than 2 million online members and about 180,000 subscribers to its monthly magazine. Its founder, Donald Wildmon, is best-known for his boycott and protest campaigns against such companies as 7-Eleven (for carrying Playboy), Disney and Pepsi (for condoning gay lifestyles), and Holiday Inn (for offering adult movie channels). His beef with the AARP? It endorsed Obama and will profit from his health care plan.

Here is the text of the e-mail:

August 7, 2009 Dear [Recipient], Senior citizens who went to a meeting sponsored by AARP were left to themselves after the AARP hostess walked out. The seniors were trying to get answers concerning ObamaCare and why AARP would support a government controlled health system that many believe would lead to euthanasia and rationing of health care. Watch the video. [See here.] Why would AARP, the nation's largest seniors group, supposedly working for the elderly, support an ObamaCare bill? Here is what Dick Morris, former advisor to President Clinton, said: "The interest groups that usually speak up for the elderly, particularly AARP, are in Obama's pocket, hoping to profit from his program by becoming one of its vendors. Just as they backed Bush's prescription drug plan because they anticipated profiting from it, so they are now helping Obama gut the medical care of their constituents." Like the National Education Association, AARP has been taken over by liberals. With millions of members, AARP is using its clout to push ObamaCare on the elderly, even if it includes euthanasia. AARP supported homosexual marriage by opposing Prop 8 in California. Take Action! o Send your e-mail to AARP. If you are a member, do what the lady in Dallas did--cancel your membership. AARP is going to use membership dues to help push ObamaCare. o Forward this information to others so they can see how AARP is spending their dues in promoting ObamaCare. o American Seniors Association (ASA) is an alternative we suggest you check out. AFA does not officially endorse ASA, but simply offers it as an alternative to AARP. We think you'll be pleased with what you see. Thank you for caring enough to get involved. If you feel our efforts are worthy of support, would you consider making a small tax-deductible contribution to help us continue?



Sincerely,

Donald E. Wildmon, Founder and Chairman American Family Association Donate with confidence to AFA (gifts are tax-deductible)

There are lots of other ads and e-mails being circulated by conservative groups bent on convincing people--especially old people--that health care reform is a nefarious plot threatening their money, autonomy, and well-being. Have you received or seen one? If so, send it to: skhimm at tnr dot com.

--Seyward Darby