Tonight, our very own Jonathan Cohn will talk health care reform with the sexiest fake conservative on television, Stephen Colbert. It’ll be more informative, more entertaining, and less creepy than any town hall meeting in the land. So, be sure to tune in to “The Colbert Report” on Comedy Central at 11:30 p.m.--and don’t forget to prep yourself by watching our other Jonathan’s performance on the show from several months back.