From The Annals Of Great Rationalizations

Not that it should surprise anyone--disgust, yes; surprise, no--but the Fox network has bought footage of Nadya Sulman and her brood and scheduled a two-hour primetime special on the happy family to air August 19: "Octomom: The Incredible Unseen Footage."

Subtle.



Here's my favorite part: According to the AP report, "Last month, a California judge appointed a lawyer to oversee the estate of the octuplets, saying he wanted to make sure they weren't exploited by paid ventures like reality shows."

So what's with the two-hour gawk fest? Fox executive Mike Darnell helpfully explained that his network couldn't possibly be exploiting the tots, because it's using footage purchased from a production company, which bought the footage from RadarOnline, which paid Octomom for access (but nonetheless wound up getting slapped with four citations from the state's labor commission).