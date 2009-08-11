Should Town Hall Meetings Matter?

Ed Kilgore is managing editor of The Democratic Strategist , a senior fellow at the Progressive Policy Institute, and a frequent contributor to a variety of political journals.

The continuing arguments over congressional "town hall meetings" and protests against health reform have largely focused on the relative authenticity of the protests. Are the people chanting against Obama and health reform at these events motivated by spontaneous civic-minded feelings, or were they rounded up and deployed by "astroturfing" p.r. outfits paid by health industry lobbyists? This post by James Vega goes into the questions of authenticity in some detail.

But I have a different question: authentic or phony, should these protests matter to Congress? We are talking, after all, about relatively small groups of people vociferously expressing a point of view (yes, some ask "questions" of their representatives, but generally of the loaded and rhetorical sort). Should these expressions be given disproportionate weight, perhaps more than, say, the party or ideology of Members of Congress, their understanding of their districts' needs, or surveys of public opinion?

The question pretty much answers itself if you don't start with vague notions, as many conservative commentators have been offering lately, that the protesters somehow represent the heart and soul of America, or Concerned Citizenry, or the Middle Class, or some such other abstraction. It's particularly amusing to hear those who doubt the significance of the protests being denounced as "elitists." What could be more "elitist" than the belief that democratic procedures should be trumped by the appearance of a few hundred highly opinionated people at a public event?