Obama Pakistan Plan In Limbo

A Times editorial properly laments the stalemate in Congress over an important and underappreciated component of Obama's AfPak plan:

Congress left town for its summer recess without passing a long-promised bill to triple American economic and development assistance to Pakistan — the centerpiece of Mr. Obama’s plan to win the hearts and minds of the Pakistani people.

For more detail, check out the web piece I reported out about this a couple of weeks ago. The issue here is what demands, if any, we should make of Pakistan in return for our billions in aid.

--Michael Crowley