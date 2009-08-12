Santorum For President? "not Ideal"

Rick Santorum, the former Pennsylvania senator turned Fox News analyst, announced that he will head to Iowa this fall to work on a possible bid for the 2012 republican presidential nomination. We took a look through our archives to see what we could find on Obama's potential 2012 challenger.

“Quakelet” by Fred Barnes, October 24, 1994. As Santorum campaigned for his Senate seat in 1994, he reflected a marked shift toward right wing views in the Republican Party, something that then-Republican Senator Arlen Specter said was "not ideal." (Specter still supported Santorum's winning campaign.)

"An Inclusive Man” by The Editors, May 12, 2003. The editors argue that President Bush should have spoken out against Santorum's implication that homosexuality is intertwined with bestiality and child abuse instead of praising the senator's character.

“Base Running” by Amy Sullivan, May 29, 2006. As Santorum geared up to run against Bob Casey in 2006, he faced a tough problem with his conservative base: With two pro-life candidates in the race, some evangelicals looked to their concerns for the enviroment to make their decision. Santorum lost his seat later that year.