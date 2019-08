Maybe I've been oversensitized to Mel Gibson's misogynistic tendencies and general obsession with torture, but I find something troubling about the fact that the jaw-droppingly bad music video he directed for his girlfriend features her fictional lover hurling knives, circus-style, at the scantily clad singer (including a particularly nice shot at her eyeball).

I wonder if Mel's pet name for his new baby mama is Sugar Tits.

--Michelle Cottle