Today At Tnr (august 13, 2009)

-
Not So Fast, Obama: Questioning The Administration’s Assumptions About How Quickly The Economy Will Recover, by Noam Scheiber
- The Swiftboating Of Health Care Reform: When Facts No Longer Matter, by Jonathan Cohn
- TNRtv: Does Improvisation Signal The End Of Classical Music, Or A New Beginning? by Ben Eisler
- Why I Find The Media’s Coverage Of Chavez To Be So Damn Offensive, by Francisco Toro
- Brace Yourself For The Next Round Of Town Halls! This Time gainst Climate Change Legislation! Ai, Dios Mio!, by Bradford Plumer
- Obama As Micromanager? You Can’t Be Serious, by Noam Scheiber
- Did Obama Really Neglect To Vet Mary Robinson Before Choosing Her For The Medal Of Freedom? by James Kirchick
As always, be sure to check out economic news on The Stash, environment and energy coverage on The Vine, the latest on health care at The Treatment, and Marty Peretz's The Spine. Also be sure to take a look at TNR's new blogs by William Galston, Damon Linker, John McWhorter, and Alan Wolfe.