G.i. Joe After Hours

As musical parody goes, this exploration of how the characters of G.I. Joe amuse themselves when they're not on the clock isn't particularly memorable. What's fascinating, though, is that the satirists managed to assemble a vastly more talented and interesting cast than that of the actual, $175 million film.

Julianne Moore, Billy Crudup, Zach Galifianakis, Alan Tudyk, Vinnie Jones, Olivia Wilde, Tony Hale, Henry Rollins, Alexis Bledel, Sgt. Slaughter--put that crew in your G.I. Joe movie and you might actually have something worth watching.

--Christopher Orr