Great News, Men!

The NYT's trend-watcher says potbellies--or what they term "the Ralph Kramden"--are the latest craze with all the Brooklyn hipsters. (In other parts of the country, they clearly never went out of style.)

It had to happen eventually. Sculpting those hard bodies sucks up massive amounts of time and energy. And, evolving gender roles notwithstanding, there will always be plenty of hot women (and some men) willing to pair up with even seriously fat, seriously homely guys. Why work that hard--especially during a recession?

But, as with all trends, this one is likely to be cyclical. So better stock up on beer and Doritos now while the zeitgeist is with you.

--Michelle Cottle

