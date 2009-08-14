Today At Tnr (august 14, 2009)

-
Defending The Nerds: Are The Best And Brightest Really All That Bad? by Benjamin Wallace-Wells
- In This Economy, Should Health Care And Climate Change Be On The Backburner? by William Galston
- Histories Of Violence: ‘Thirst’ Gets Under The Skin, While ‘District 9’ Stays On The Surface, by Christopher Orr
- How Will The Global Economy Work … When We Run Out Of Places Dump Our Trash? by Bradford Plumer
- TNRtv: What Obama Must Do To Pass Regulatory Reform, by Simon Johnson
- Questioning The Administration’s Assumptions On How Quickly The Economy Will Recover, by Noam Scheiber
- The Swiftboating Of Health Care Reform: When Facts No Longer Matter, by Jonathan Cohn