Good News And Bad News From Pakistan

Pakistanis' views on the Taliban have shifted dramatically in the past year, with 70 percent now opposing the militants, according to a new [Pew Global Attitudes] poll.
That's great! USA! USA!
Oh, wait--bad news:
The United States doesn't fare well either, with 64 percent of Pakistanis seeing Washington as an enemy.
Still some work to be done.... (Full results here.)
P.S. In the data from other countries, note the high skepticism for Obama in Russia, Turkey and the Palestinian territories.
--Michael Crowley