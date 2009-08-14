Good News And Bad News From Pakistan

Good news:

Pakistanis' views on the Taliban have shifted dramatically in the past year, with 70 percent now opposing the militants, according to a new [Pew Global Attitudes] poll.

That's great! USA! USA!

Oh, wait--bad news:

The United States doesn't fare well either, with 64 percent of Pakistanis seeing Washington as an enemy.

Still some work to be done.... (Full results here.)