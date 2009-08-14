Waiting For The Fed's Next Apology

From the Federal Open Market Committee meeting transcript of August 2003, we know that Bernanke said, "Despite the good news, I think it's premature to conclude that we should not consider further rate cuts, if not at this meeting then at some time in the near future depending on how the data play out" (p.63).

He was concerned not just to keep interest rates low for a prolonged period but also to signal this to financial markets, "To the extent that we can sharpen our message that economic growth no longer implies an immediate and automatic policy tightening, we should make every effort to do so" (p.65; see also his role in the broader discussion around p.93).

This was, of course, at a time that the speculative fever and outright malpractice in the housing market was really taking off. The build-up of financial market risk was starting to head towards system-threatening dimensions. And many consumers were being set up for a trampling of epic proportions. It is striking there is barely a mention of these issues in the FOMC transcripts.

And that's the issue. We can argue for a long time about whether the Fed should have tightened earlier. Defenders of the Fed will say the data were ambiguous--and will point to the serious discussion of these issues in the FOMC transcript.

We can also dispute whether or not the Fed should have said anything in public about the impending housing-financial-consumer-taxpayer doom, or tried to tighten regulation. "It's not our job" or "we don't have the powers," or "the politicians wouldn't have supported us" is what senior Fed people now whisper around Washington.