Ten-year-old student reporter Damon Weaver asks it in his interview with Obama: Can you dunk? Obama's answer:

Not anymore. I used to when I was young, but I'm almost 50 now, so, your legs are the first thing to go.

It definitely beats the question about whether he smokes.

P.S. Weaver's follow-up is also good: Would Obama be willing to play Dwyane Wade one-on-one? Obama kind of ducked that one.

--Jason Zengerle