Today At Tnr (august 15, 2009)

-
Terminal Hipness: What New York’s Recent Exhibitions Can Tell Us About The Art World’s Malaise, by Jed Perl
- Why Should Obama Save Darfur? To Be Crass For A Moment: It’s Good Politics, by Barron YoungSmith
- The Curious Case Of Middle Eastern Math Scores, by Zubin Jelveh
- ‘The Girl From Monaco’ Gives The Classic French Film A Sexual, Menacing Facelift. PLUS: ‘Quiet Chaos’ And The Meaning Of Loss, by Stanley Kauffmann
- Learning The Wrong Lessons From David Halberstam’s ‘The Best And The Brightest’, by Benjamin Wallace-Wells
- Histories Of Violence: 'Thirst' Gets Under The Skin, While 'District 9' Stays On The Surface, by Christopher Orr
- The Swiftboating Of Health Care Reform: When Facts No Longer Matter, by Jonathan Cohn