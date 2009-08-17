No Muslims Here

For years, the Soviet Union and its successor, the Russian Federation, were active handmaidens to Arab and Muslim terrorism. Of course, the targets had to be Israel and Israelis or Jews, Westerners, capitalists and other people vulgarly associated with the United States.

Terrorism now strikes everywhere. Russia is a target of some ideologically intoxicated band virtually every day. China is now also a more or less regular target. And Thailand, the Philippines, India and so on, wherever there are enough Muslims to have political ambitions for even an Islamic mini-state. Living under Koranic law, you see, is not only a civil liberty; it is mandatory for the faithful. This is why the Archbishop of Canterbury wants Shari'a somehow incorporated into British law. Would the beating of wives (and how many wives, by the way?) by Muslim husbands be a protected religious activity like the wearing of burkhas?

The Russians and the Chinese--having been allies of terrorists for decades--have learned a thing or two about dealing with terrorists. (These ways would actually mortify the Israelis.) But both Moscow and Beijing have exempted Iran from their anti-terrorist tactics. In fact, they are Tehran's one protection against serious sanctions in the Security Council. If Dr. A'jad's regime ultimately plays nuclear terrorism, it will be Russia and China that are responsible.

Of course, there is also the United States. But that's a more than slightly different question.