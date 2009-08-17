Will Doctors Be An Impediment To Reform?

Some progressive doctor friends have asked me to take Ezra Klein outside and knock him around a bit for a chat comment the other day. When asked in a chat session "why is it that so many doctors are opposed to Obama's plan?" Ezra attracted my friends' gentle wrath with the response:

I haven't seen any good polling of doctors. But in part, it's a simple function of being worried that they'll make less in profits. One reason health care is very expensive is that doctors are extremely highly-compensated. A system that spends less money isn't certain to be a system in which they make less money, but there's some chance of it. Everyone feels much better, of course, attacking insurers and so forth, but if you really want to cut costs, it's actually doctors--not just profits but behavior--who are they key.

I should add that these progressive doctors are online friends who have never met me. Thus they overlook some logistical problems with their suggestion.

As Ezra indicates, many doctors are risk-averse about the possibilities of reform. Oddly enough, that view is especially prevalent in the most lucrative subspecialties. Once upon a time, this was the dominant strand of medical opinion. Such sentiment accounted for the American Medical Association's role in defeating many health reform efforts, and the AMA's ambivalence or opposition towards public vaccination clinics and other steps to improve population health. Yet there is another side to this story.

In a previous column, I noted increasing evidence that doctors are a more varied and progressive group than they used to be. On the left, there are Physicians for a National Health Care Program. (I happen to dislike PNHP leaders' unhelpful stance in the current debate, but that is another story.) According to a 2007 national physician survey, 89 percent of physicians believed that "all American should receive needed medical care regardless of ability to pay." Two-thirds of physicians believed that the uninsured lack access to needed care. Prior surveys indicate that most physicians support some mechanism of expanded or universal coverage.