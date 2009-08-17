While I'm Out...

For those who come directly to The Stash rather than clicking through from the homepage, here are two recent pieces of mine that might be worth checking out. The first is a profile of Lee Sachs, Tim Geithner's top financial markets advisor at Treasury. The second is a piece we posted late last week about why it could be years (a decade or so) before the economy returns to normal self-sustaining growth--and why (shudder) industrial policy may be the best of some lousy options for speeding things up. (For what it's worth, The Washington Post had a good piece today making a similar point, sans industrial policy.)

