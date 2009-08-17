Menu
Magazine

Slideshow: Sick Of National Politics? Head To Texas.

By and

Add to Pocket

Politics are no fun right now. Congress is on vacation, reporters have nothing to cover but the health care rage-fests, and California is far too depressing to serve as a diversion. Yet one state is still a hoot: Texas. From the brewing primary slugfest between Governor Rick Perry and his ruthless political shadow, Kay Bailey Hutchinson, to the recent brouhaha over whether Texas has developed a "model" approach to economic growth, the Lone Star state is one place that doesn't disappoint.

Click through this TNR slideshow to see some of the excitement.

Courtesy of Flickr user haikuluke

--Elise Foley and Noah Kristula-Gree

Copyright 2019 © The New Republic. All rights reserved.

Privacy Policy