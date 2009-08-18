Xxx Vs. Zzz

In a recent survey by Westin hotels, a majority of respondents--51%--said they'd rather have a perfect night's sleep than great sex.

Counterintuitive finding: More men than women went for sleep over sex.

Geographically peculiar finding: Of all those asked--some 12,500 recent travelers from a dozen countries--only Canadians went with sex more often than sleep.



Troubling trend: When the company asked the same question a decade ago, only 31% of respondents preferred the sleep option.