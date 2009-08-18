Top Conservatives: Enough With The "Death Panel" Lie

Conservative columnist Thomas Sowell has written yet another column attacking the Obama administration--and advisor Ezekiel Emanuel in particular--for trying to impose harsh rationing the sick and elderly. I normally wouldn’t take Sowell’s columns on this seriously. But Sarah Palin, who quoted him in one of her now-infamous Facebook posts, does. And I think it’s safe to assume that we haven’t heard the last of the “death panel” charge, whether it’s a reference to advisory boards that might set Medicare payment policy or to provisions that would pay for seniors to get voluntary counseling sessions on end-of-life planning.

But not all conservative make such ludicrous arguments--or even have patience for them.

Stuart Butler is vice president for domestic and economic policy studies at the Heritage Foundation. Gail Wilensky is an economist at Project Hope. Both have impeccable conservative bona fides. Both are influential within Republican circles. (Wilensky was a health care advisor to the McCain campaign.)

I mentioned the pair in a previous post, describing them as serious intellectuals with whom a liberal like me can have a respectful, if still energetic, debate. I heard from each of them shortly thereafter. Butler wrote in an e-mail: