How to Talk to Iran

Many Europeans would find this difficult to do, especially
given concerns that the Chinese and Russians would simply take their place in Iran. That
argues not for relaxing what the next administration asks of the EU, but for also
doing parallel preparation with the Chinese, Russians, and Saudis prior to
entering negotiations with the Iranians.
The next administration will need to convince the Chinese
that as America
contemplates direct talks with the Iranians, they must not undercut those
negotiations by removing the leverage that could make them succeed. Indeed, if
the Chinese want to ensure that force is not the only option left to stop the
Iranian nuclear program, they must not undercut the sanctions. The Saudis could
be very important in this connection: They don’t want to face an Iran that has a nuclear shield behind which it
can engage in coercion and subversion, so America should try to convince them
to use their enormous financial clout with the Chinese.
The Russians may be reluctant to restrain their relations Iran given their interests in becoming an
alternative to the United States
in the Middle East and elsewhere. Still, the
Russians also have strong financial interests in being a supplier of nuclear
reactors and fuel elsewhere in the global market--and the next U.S. administration
could facilitate that objective. Moreover, it also has something to trade with
the Russians. While the Bush Administration has made developing and deploying U.S. missile defenses in Poland and the Czech Republic a top priority, the
next president could use these potential outposts as a bargaining chip with the
Russians. After all, the Bush administration’s main argument justifying the
deployment of these ballistic missile defenses in Eastern
Europe is the threat posed by Iranian missiles armed with nuclear
weapons. If that Iranian threat goes away, so does the principal need to deploy
these forces. Putin has made this such a symbolic issue that this tradeoff
could be portrayed as a great victory for him. To gain the victory, Russia must join real economic sanctions against
Iran
and its energy sector.
All this suggests
that there is leverage that could be used to make negotiations effective. Negotiations
with Iran
don’t exist in a vacuum. Iran must see what it can gain from the talks (civil
nuclear power, economic benefits, security assurances, and regional acceptance)
but also what it must give up (nuclear weapons, the use of terror and
subversion, material support for the Hezbollah and the Hamas militias, and opposition
to peace with Israel) in order to get it. If there is no pressure, Iran
will read negotiations as acquiescence. Laying extensive groundwork for the
almost inevitable negotiations that lay ahead with Iran
may not guarantee success, particularly if Iran is determined to have nuclear
weapons. But the preparation will give the next American president his or her best
chance of stopping Iran's
drive towards nuclear armament.