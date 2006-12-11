This only works up to a point. Over 21 months, Assad successfullytargeted at least five politicians and undisciplined journalists,including Rafik Hariri, an idolized zillionaire and former primeminister of the country. Then, a fortnight ago, the Syriansmurdered Pierre Gemayel, a minister in the Lebanese cabinet and theson of a former president whose brother, Bashir Gemayel, anotherpresident, was also murdered by the Syrians after he had tried tomake peace with Israel in 1982. Political parties in Lebanon aretypically family affairs at the top but with loyalties running deepwithin their followers and clansfolk. So, when Hariri was killed,the country rose up--not as one, this being Lebanon, but as morethan half, and Syria retreated, at least perfunctorily. Monsterdemonstrations--attendance at one was estimated to be as large asone million--erupted again after the recent assassination of thesecond Gemayel to be in Syrian gunsights. The pendulum swings.

What is the chemistry of these demonstrations? Some of it is sheeroutrage at the stark freedoms that Syria takes with its neighbor.Some of it is out of fidelity to the individuals whom the Syrianshave butchered. Allegiance to the Gemayels is a mix of both.Pierre, the paterfamilias who died in 1984, founded the Phalange in1936. The fascist tag was not an accident, and violence was not alight habit of the bearer. But Gemayel was not a general like Francoor a philosopher or a cleric like the Catholic priest/fascistdictator of Slovakia. He was a small-town druggist edging over intoa thug, with the determination to keep a vibrant autocephalousMaronite Catholicism alive in the country.

These Christians pronounced themselves European. Or at leastLebanese and not Arab. Actually, they did speak French. I recall atrip to Lebanon, in 1982, behind the skirts of the Israeli army. Iwent with a friend for lunch at Chez Eddie in Beirut, where we wereasked whether we wanted a souffle. Yes, we said, and in 20 minutes,mirabile dictu, it appeared. Just as Eddie was about to place it onthe table, a bomb exploded on the other side of the city. But theother side of the city was only two blocks away. So the souffleexploded, too. Or, rather, imploded. And Eddie, without blanching,told us that we could have another one in 20 minutes. The aplomb ofthe French Lebanese! The Maronite birth rate declined and that ofMuslims increased. Massacres were common in the early days, and theChristians were as much their planners as their victims.

The violent internal vicissitudes of Lebanese politics may appearlike the state of nature. But outside factors are often thedecisive agents. James Baker has been a decisive outside factorbefore. After the Gulf war, ostensibly won by a wide coalitioncomprising Arab forces, Baker richly rewarded Syria for its(non)participation in Kuwait's liberation. He implicitly promisedSyria the go- ahead to routinize its hold over Lebanon. To HafezAssad, this meant the erasure of the border between his country andLebanon. For more than 20 years, the real capital of Lebanon wasDamascus.

Then, in 2005, out of fear that the United States, which hadoverthrown Saddam Hussein, might now turn its aim at him, BasharAssad beat a retreat substantial enough for Beirut denizens tobreak out their Cedars of Lebanon banners. Even the United Nationsput an investigation together to identify the Hariri assassins. Allpaths pointed to Damascus--more specifically, to Assad's brotherand brother-in-law, who ran Syrian intelligence. Still, nothingdefinitive ever happened. Assad began to suspect that his retreatwas unnecessary.