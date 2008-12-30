In January, I traveled to the outskirts of Orlando to catch the taskforce’s first major effort to educate parishioners on ways they could take responsibility at home, the “Creation Care Expo.” Following services that Sunday, roughly 2,500 parishioners crossed a parking lot separating the brand-new sanctuary from a former rolling rink where services were once held. Out front of the old building were a pick-up truck that a parishioner had converted to run on batteries and a Salvation Army donation station. Inside, members of the taskforce collected pledges from people to switch to low-energy compact florescent light bulbs. Home remodeling companies displayed racks of low-flush toilets and non-toxic paint. A local wildlife organization caused a great deal of excitement when it briefly brought out a small falcon.

As I talked to parishioners at the Expo, I realized the extent to which their gentle promotion of a greener lifestyle diverged from Cizik’s passionate call to action on global warming. Randall, a fan of Rush Limbaugh and Sean Hannity, told me he avoids talking about global warming “at all costs.” His experience at Northland convinced him that when “you mention global warming to most evangelicals or most Christians … they laugh and they run off.” Instead of talking about global warming, taskforce members discuss the Biblical mandate to environmental stewardship they find in Genesis. Whether climate change is real, Randall says, “really doesn't matter. My obligation as a Christian is to be obedient to scripture.”

A few weeks later, the two approaches to creation care collided when Cizik addressed a conference organized by Northland’s Creation Care Taskforce. Before Cizik’s speech, the Taskforce performed a skit in which a man spots his neighbor taking out her recycling, and attacks his neighbor for being a “granola-eating tree-hugger.” This was one in a series of performances during the day aimed at dispelling environmentalism’s liberal baggage.

By contrast, a crowd of granola-eating tree-huggers would have cheered for Cizik’s speech: “Evangelical recycling is … a Hail Mary pass. It’s the right thing to do, but for a global problem you have to have a global solution. We can’t do this with our own individual actions.” He called global warming “today’s civil rights issue” and suggested that evangelicals who failed to combat it would be repeating the sins of their forefathers who tolerated slavery. “I would be lying to you if I did not speak the truth,” he concluded. Unless the United States takes political action, “we as a nation will face judgment from God.”

The speech was rousing, but even members of the Creation Care Taskforce found Cizik’s approach problematic. Taskforce member Dan Hardaway said, “If you want to divide the church, lead with global warming.”

Following Cizik’s resignation, Hardaway’s prediction seems to have come to pass. But the grassroots work of the Creation Care Taskforce--mostly projects to share Northland’s model with other churches--continues nonetheless, its apolitical approach, if anything, encouraged by the events of the last year. Randall says, “I'm probably more hesitant to talk about climate change now [because] I've seen that we have much greater success when we focus on the common ground, and that's scripture.”

Still, Hunter is still hopeful that evangelicals will become a constituency supporting global warming. “My sense is that we aren't to the place yet where we're going to really effectively mobilize the hundreds of thousands of Christians" around climate change, he said. “But I see that coming,” he added, claiming there is good news for evangelical environmentalists buried in the election data.

And there is. Yes, McCain walloped Obama amongst evangelicals, but the Democrat president-elect performed twice as well as Kerry did amongst evangelicals under 30 winning one-third of the demographic most enthusiastic about environmental regulation. (Student activism at Christian schools has helped create environmental initiatives at roughly half of the member institutions of the Council for Christian Colleges & Universities, says CCCU’s media relations manager Mike Plunkett.) And, yes, the environment did come in twelfth out of 13 in the Pew Forum’s study of evangelical priorities, but gay marriage came in dead last, with abortion ranking only ninth. Energy, which will be intrinsically linked to the environment in a Democratic administration, came in second. This political climate creates an opportunity for environmentalists to link public policy to consumer choices, appealing to both ends of the evangelical environmental spectrum. If the creation care leaders can win over skeptical grassroots activists like Hardaway, they could have a coalition to be reckoned with.

J. Lester Feder is a freelance writer and regular contributor to Columbia Journalism Review’s Campaign Desk. He is currently working on a book about the creation care movement.

