Hi all--

Starting off, I gotta say that Norm's interpretation meshes with what I've been hearing from House and even Senate folks. Nancy Pelosi has had a hideously fine line to walk, trying to get legislation passed that actually accomplishes something--but that can also get through the Senate. Barring that, she at least needed to hold all her troops together so the party could avoid the "Democrats in chaos" storyline that journalists are always so eager to follow.

And Norm is right: It definitely is worth remembering that while Pelosi has been slapped around in the press and blogosphere for not being as bold and inspirational as Newt, Newt actually didn't get very far with his beloved Contract with America--also thanks to the Senate. Democrats, by contrast, actually got a fair amount done this session. But, as the WaPo piece Eve mentions notes, the problem is that they didn't manage to make progress on a couple of key items--most notably Iraq, which tended to overshadow everything they did accomplish. (The S-CHIP battle is, however, a legislative failure that’s expected to help them score major political points against Republicans come election time.) This isn't a do-nothing Congress. But it is a Congress that wasn't able to end a war that the president essentially has made the cornerstone of his administration.

On a more micro level, it will be interesting to see how the recent alternative minimum tax reform's busting of the pay-as-you-go rules sits with the Blue Dogs. Part of Pelosi's wooing of her more conservative caucus members involved her embrace of their priority of fiscal discipline. Pelosi had to turn to Republicans to get the AMT votes because the Blue Dogs wouldn't bend. Who knows how deeply this split will damage that relationship going forward. Party unity is very, very important to Pelosi. If she loses the confidence of conservative Dems, her 2008 could be a lot tougher than even 2007.

OK, moving on, a question for you, Norm: