Here We Go Again

It's true that the conventions usually proceed more or less as planned. Yet in this lamented predictability, today's party gatherings are not deviating from the historical norm but rather hewing to it. No less than ever, today's conventions fulfill their great traditional function, the creation of what Larry David Smith and Dan D. Nimmo call "cordial concurrence" among the party faithful. America's two main political parties have always been, by definition, hodgepodge collections of rival regional and ideological factions. For three-and-three-quarters years out of every four, party factions hunker down and jostle for advantage, only rarely encountering each other in the flesh. Come convention time, though, all sides mix and mingle, to lay aside their differences and try to convince the country (and each other) that they really do have something in common, if only the desire to win the spoils of office. Of course, it's largely a fiction: after Election Day, the jostling starts all over again. But the fiction serves to mobilize voters and moderate our politics--as much today as when the first national conventions gathered in the 1830s.

It is too easily forgotten that the party conventions were originally designed not as struggles for power, but as coronations of pre-selected candidates--precisely what modern critics complain they have become. The splinter Antimasonic Party began the tradition in September 1831, gathering in Baltimore to anoint William Wirt of Virginia as its standard-bearer. Lacking any sitting members of Congress, the Antimasons could not rely on the then-customary congressional caucus to select its nominees; and convening delegates gave the useful impression that the party enjoyed substantial popular support (which, outside New England and parts of upstate New York, it did not). Three months later, the National Republicans, forerunners of the Whig Party, held their own convention, also in Baltimore, and rallied behind Henry Clay. The Democrats followed suit the next May, mainly to ratify Andrew Jackson's decision to replace his fractious Vice President John C. Calhoun with Martin Van Buren. At no point, at any of these conventions, was the outcome seriously in doubt. The whole point, then as now, was to declare unwavering faith in the nominees and to energize the party battalions.

Sectional strains over slavery, however, destroyed the relative harmony in these parties and turned the conventions into fierce, unpredictable contests. The Democrats needed nine ballots to nominate the largely unknown James K. Polk for president in 1844; eight years later, they took forty-nine ballots to nominate Franklin Pierce; and, in 1860, fifty-seven ballots produced no candidate at all, triggering the party schism that paved the way for Republican Abraham Lincoln's triumph, and for the coming of Southern secession.