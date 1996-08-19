Here We Go Again

After the Civil War, rival managers jockeyed for power within both parties-- cutting deals, deploying claques and occasionally resorting to the sorts of dirty tricks that gave the national conventions their colorfully sordid reputations. At the 1876 Republican convention, a rip-roaring speech by the renowned orator Robert Ingersoll on behalf of James G. Blaine prompted some of Blaine's opponents to clamber down to the basement of the meeting hall and cut off the lights, quelling the delegates' enthusiasm. (Blaine, the favorite, lost out to a compromise candidate, Rutherford B. Hayes, on the seventh ballot.) In 1896, supporters of William Jennings Bryan packed the Democratic convention's platform debate and erupted after their man's famous "Cross of Gold" address--a carefully crafted stampede that helped lift Bryan to nomination.

Sometimes, even the party managers lost control of the conventions, which led to sweltering, marathon sessions, superheated by the contending factions' rhetoric. At the Democratic convention at Madison Square Garden in 1924, urban, anti-Prohibition "wets," aligned with Alfred E. Smith, squared off against the rural, Prohibitionist "dry" backers of William Gibbs McAdoo, with a shifting array of dark-horse candidates commanding the rest of the delegates' support. After ninety-nine exhausting and indecisive ballots, McAdoo dropped out, and, four ballots later, the nomination finally went not to Smith but to one of the dark horses, John W. Davis of West Virginia, whom Calvin Coolidge duly crushed in the November election.

Despite such delicious lore, though, even the classical convention era wasn't ruled by skullduggery and chaos. It, too, was more often banal than burlesque. Between the Civil War and the onset of the Great Depression, eleven of the sixteen Democratic conventions, and ten of the sixteen Republican conventions, named their presidential nominees on either the first or second ballot. Comity, not conflict, prevailed--often even before the nominating speeches began. Some conventions were downright boring; Will Rogers, after witnessing the 1924 Republican convention, quipped that it could have been conducted by postcard. But what bored Will Rogers delighted the pols, who could proclaim the useful fiction of party unity all over again, and set the electoral machinery in motion.

After the 1920s, the conventions did see a change in tone and in mechanics. Heavy coverage by the new independent mass media--first radio, then television--dampened the flowery oratory and convinced delegates to check their more violent displays of discord. The promise of mass exposure also lured the nominees, who had customarily fashioned a pose of nonchalant aloofness toward the proceedings, to travel, in a dramatic flourish, to the host city and immediately accept the nomination--an opportunity first exploited by Franklin D. Roosevelt in 1932. And the nationalization of American politics that accompanied the New Deal, along with the sectional realignments spurred by the civil rights movement, in turn hastened the decline of state and regional party interests that had been the chief sources of convention intrigue since the antebellum era.

Above all, pre-convention primaries and caucuses came to dominate the delegate selection process. Initiated in Florida in 1904, presidential primaries arose as a democratic cure for boss rule. In 1913, the newly elected President Woodrow Wilson proposed a national primary election bill to reduce the conventions to the functions of declaring the official primary results and constructing the party platforms. Wilson's scheme went nowhere, but after World War II, primaries began to catch on as the surest routes to victory. John F. Kennedy's triumphs in 1960 in the Wisconsin and West Virginia primaries--the only two seriously contested Democratic primaries that year--dispelled qualms about his Catholicism and paved the way for his nomination. Four years later, Barry Goldwater's defeat of Nelson Rockefeller in California proved to be the coup de grace for Republican moderates and liberals. The Democrats' debacle in Chicago in 1968 spurred talk of reform, and both major parties converted fully to primaries as their chief mode of delegate selection (although recently, some state parties have favored caucuses, which they claim more effectively galvanize party activists). In 1996, only the Republicans of Alaska (who met in their own convention) failed to schedule either a state primary or state caucus meetings.

So we have ended up anticipating the precooked spectacles planned for San Diego and Chicago, assemblies that offer no suspense at all about the main issue to be decided, and where the real contest will be not among rival candidates but among the rival television networks in pursuit of ratings. Some points of passing interest may linger: Whom will Dole choose? Will Hillary speak? What entertaining poison will Pat Buchanan inject into the Republican conclave? And there will be curiosities of Ross Perot's Reform Party gatherings to ponder--conventions that will be conducted by postcard, at least in spirit. Otherwise, the delegates at the major conventions will play to the cameras and cheer the speechmakers on cue, with all the scintillating frenzy of a New Year's Eve celebration.

Which is not to say that the conventions will be pointless, but rather that they will be perfectly normal, in keeping with our normal, centrist political times. The drama will not come during the roll calls of the states (a ritual the Democrats might well dispense with this time, and instead choose Clinton and Gore by acclamation), but in the ritualistic communion of the party factions and personalities: Susan Molinari and Ralph Reed singing Bob Dole's praises, and Ted Kennedy and John Breaux doing the same for the president, recreating the useful fiction of party unity. At home and in the convention hall, Democrats will be reminded that they are Democrats; Republicans will be reminded that they are Republicans. And independents will hear from each party that it offers a candidate and a vision that merits their support. At a time when elected officials and the media have eviscerated trust in politics, the public needs these reminders. In this respect, the conventions are as remarkable and necessary today as they have ever been.

By Sean Wilentz