Two Traditions

This portion of the film, its largest part, plus the concludingHughes telephone quashing of the project, has a special interestfor me. Twenty years before the Irving episode, when I was aneditor in book publishing, my firm commissioned a biography ofHughes. The author--call him Johnson--had spent three weeks livingwith Hughes in the latter's palatial Las Vegas hotel suite, hadinterviewed him extensively, had been given a free hand by Hughes,and had subsequently published a series of vivid articles aboutHughes in a national magazine. I met with Johnson and learned thathe had Hughes material that he did not use in his magazine series,and I got his agreement to work all the material, from the seriesand his files, into a book for us. He signed a contract to deliverthe manuscript in sections on agreed-upon dates, with a portion ofthe advance paid on each delivery of a section. The first partarrived on time and was paid for. The due date for the second partwas missed. I located Johnson, and he said that he didn't want totalk on the phone. When we met, he told me that Hughes had heardabout this project and didn't want it to proceed. No reason given,no appeal possible. There was no point in my firm's appealing:Johnson simply would not go ahead. He returned his advance and leftme feeling--once again--that I dwelled in a world ruled byinvisible forces.

Twenty years later, Irving went ahead with his own biographicalproject for months without interference from Hughes. (PresumablyIrving must have consulted, among other sources, Johnson's magazinearticles.) It seems incredible that a man with Hughes's power andconnections could not have known that the spurious book was inprogress. Why did he let it proceed as far as it did? Maybe it wascat-and-mouse. Maybe it amused him to let them all play their littlegame until he chose to smash it. (Vaguely the phantom of the WhiteHouse flits by near the end: years earlier, Hughes had lent somemoney to Nixon's brother Donald, and possibly the new book wouldhave trumpeted this fact.) I still don't really understand why theman who stopped Johnson allowed Irving to proceed.

As Clifford Irving, Gere continues to search out energies andcrannies in himself that will keep him from petrifying into anaging star. He gives the role some dash, but no more depth than thescript allows. Alfred Molina, a gifted actor, is miscast asSusskind, a nervous man who is worried more about his marriage thanabout the fraud he is abetting. Of course it is good for actors to"stretch," to try roles outside their past. But the result oughtnot to look like stretching. (See Albert Finney in Rich in Love.)