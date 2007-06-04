Anyone who went to "The Media Assault on American Values"--a panel discussion hosted by the conservative Culture and Media Institute (CMI) at the Grand Hyatt in downtown Washington, D.C. yesterday--hoping to be shocked and horrified by the degradation of our culture might well have been disappointed. No film reels were shown and no dirty rap lyrics were repeated out loud. About the raunchiest image displayed was a cartoon image of God from "The Family Guy" in bed with a woman who's holding a condom. His plea, written out below, as if in a New Yorker cartoon, is "C'mon it's my birthday." I was the only one in the audience--which, like the panel, was overwhelmingly white and long in the tooth--who laughed.

The event, which also featured famous conservative activist L. Brent Bozell III and popular conservative radio host Michael Medved, was intended to promote a new study by CMI that finds, "[L]arge majorities of every significant demographic category of American adults believe the media are harming the nation's moral values." Although one speaker, Dr. S. Robert Lichter of the Center for Media and Public Affairs at George Mason University, acknowledged that many liberals might say that but mean something quite different (say, the acceptance of torture promoted by "24"), the result was generally treated as proof-positive that Americans are concerned that entertainment and, to a lesser extent, news media are corrupting their minds.

But, of course, offensiveness is in the eye of the beholder. Robert Knight, head of CMI and the event's moderator, argued that the sort of irreverence of the "Family Guy" segment is corroding the values of millions of Americans. He also complained that there are some 25 gay characters on network television today and "they don't show the downside of that homosexuality," although it's unclear what he assumes that to be. He added that, "they don't show people who have overcome it." Another silent majority, no doubt.

Television was the day's biggest boogeyman, with much discussion of how those who watch the most television skew liberal. Not Bozell, though, whom Knight introduced by noting his frequent appearances on Fox News. Indeed Bozell held up Fox as an exemplar of propriety ("How do you explain that Fox News stays on top of the cable news industry?" he asked rhetorically). Though, when I asked about Fox's propensity to show frivolous and salacious news, he conceded the point. Perhaps that's because his own bête noir is liberal bias more than declining morals, but sometimes, the two are linked in the conservative mind, as when Bozell flayed Katie Couric for saying that the Matthew Sheppard story sensitized her to the plight of gays and lesbians.