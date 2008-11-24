Revenge of the Nerds

Both of these writers’ suggestions are essentially on the side of the teasers. Ferguson is especially overt; Coates at least feels the pain of the nerd, acknowledging that he once was one himself. Yet Coates still wants the nerd to pick up the battle practices of the teaser. Although he’s not specific as to what these practices would be and whether they would be physical or verbal, whatever they are, aren’t they the kinds of things we would presumably be loathe to encourage any more of than there already is? Also, the deft putdown Coates scripts for the teaser paints him as an affable Falstaff, too clever to be a problem.

What motivates both Ferguson and Coates is, it must be acknowledged, love and historical awareness. After all, black kids didn’t start questioning black nerds’ racial credentials out of some mysterious and evil desire to shoot their own race in the foot. It started in the late sixties when black kids in newly desegregated schools were grappling with the tepid welcome from white teachers and students. The inheritors of this sense of school as “white” today are just imitating as all teens do. They are innocents, despite making so many black teens let their grades slip in order to have black friends.

I sense that Ferguson and Coates feel that we must view this dissociation from school through a special lens, acknowledging the injustices of American social history. Standards must be reconsidered. Back in the day, we were to see O.J. Simpson’s acquittal as just desserts for police brutality. In the same vein, the teens teasing black nerds must be understood and accommodated. The nerds are the ones who have to take a deep breath and pull off unprecedented social feints. Black nerds of America: Learn to at least fake a belligerent persona, possibly in the physical sense. Or attempt so delicate a social feat as to inform your teaser of his equal merit to you.

But the question is just how, for example, that last part would actually play out in real life--try scripting a real-life dialogue of a kid wangling this. Not to mention that contrary to Coates’s brawling depiction, the “acting white” charge is typically less a matter of fisticuffs than simple social ostracization. Precisely what method of defending themselves against this could a nerd learn from the people doing the ostracizing?

Whatever Ferguson or Coates’s answers would be, for 40 years nothing like what they suggest has had any effect I am aware of on a very real problem. I cannot imagine telling the hundreds of people who have written me unsolicited about being teased as “white” for liking school that all they should have done was swing their bookbags around with a streetly grimace, much less while slipping in an “I don’t think I’m better than you.”