TRB: Mad Men

The collapse of the Bush presidency, however, left conservatives without a powerful symbol of their connection to the heartland--a void promptly filled by Palin. When her famous Katie Couric interview exposed Palin’s unpreparedness, this simply constituted further proof of liberal alienation from real America. “Those Washington elite,” Palin remarked, “don’t like the idea of just an everyday working-class American running for such an office.” It’s true, we don’t. On the other hand, we don’t like the idea of an everyday upper-class American potentially assuming the presidency, either. Our ideal president would know much more about public policy than an everyday American of any social class.

The emergence of Samuel “Joe the Plumber” Wurzelbacher took the premise of Palin’s candidacy to the next logical step. He represented a more concentrated form of the same basic type--Plumb and Plumber. In both cases, conservatives held up liberal antagonism toward their chosen working-class hero as evidence of liberal antagonism to their class writ large. In the current issue of Commentary, Yuval Levin writes that Palin’s critics “see lower-middle-class populists like Palin and their supporters [emphasis mine] as profoundly ill-suited for governance, because they lack the accoutrements required for its employment.” So now we’re snobs unless we accept not only Palin’s credentials for national office but her supporters as well? That’s tens of millions of people.

CNBC’s Santelli represents a slight variation on the form. While he has a regional accent, signifying a working-class background, he puts himself forward more as a spokesman for the working class than as a representative member. But he has excited the same basic conservative erogenous zone.

Certainly, any number of commentators have denounced Obama’s program in more coherent terms. In a later interview, Santelli demanded that the government help the 92 percent of “responsible” homeowners who don’t have trouble paying their mortgage, rather than the “losers” who do. “I think the administration needs to help everybody, so they don’t disenfranchise the confidence of the 92 percent. Send everybody a check,” he shouted. On the other hand, he denounced the program as unaffordable: “There’s a lot of zeroes and trillions of dollars. Aren’t you worried about your kids and your grandkids?”

If the government can’t afford to help out the 8 percent of strapped homeowners, how can it afford to (let alone why should it) mail a check to the other 92 percent? Santelli did not say. At one point he expressed both, utterly contradictory, notions in consecutive sentences: “Maybe everybody ought to get a check. I think that we need to be more equitable in the money we’re spending that we really don’t have.” We don’t have the money to spend, so let’s spend more of it. Brilliant.