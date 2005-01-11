Broken Contract

By the end of 1991, when I rejoined Livingston in Washington as his press secretary, Wright was indeed gone. The House bank scandal--massive overdrafts at the members' private bank--was just beginning, and within months it would thoroughly capture public attention. As Livingston campaigned for reelection in 1992, the single biggest applause line of his stump speech was when he noted that he hadn't bounced a single check. When Republicans took back the House in 1994, Gingrich, Livingston, and other GOP leaders would prove true to their word. Their famous playbook known as the Contract With America began not with a call for tax cuts or spending discipline. It began with a simple promise: "to restore accountability to Congress [and] to end its cycle of scandal and disgrace." The document followed with a pledge to, on the very first day of Congress, adopt eight specific internal reforms. To its credit, the 1994 Congress, under Gingrich's leadership, fulfilled most of those pledges.

I have been thinking a lot recently about what Gingrich said to me in the car in 1987. He promised an "ethics offensive," and initially at least, he delivered. But ten years into the GOP revolution that Gingrich started, the ethics of Congressional Republicans can only be described as, well, offensive.

Compare the actions taken by the GOP Congress in 1995 and 1996 to the recent actions of Congressional Republicans: Back then, House Republicans loudly trumpeted their strict new near-ban on lobbyists' gifts to representatives and staffers; in 2003, they gutted the gift ban by raising the gift-value limit by about tenfold. Back then, they put stricter limits on the types of free junkets available to members and staff; in 2003, they exempted "charitable" junkets from those limits. Back then, they boasted about opening the legislative process to public scrutiny by making all committee hearings (unless classified for security reasons) open to the public; now, they write most of the significant parts of their bills behind the closed doors of House-Senate conferences.

There is, unfortunately, more. Gingrich made a point of promising to never let a floor vote last beyond 17 minutes. Upon assuming the speakership in 1999, Dennis Hastert made the same pledge. But in 2003, Hastert kept the vote open an hour while twisting arms on an early version of a Medicare reform bill. Five months later, he kept floor balloting open for three solid hours, beginning at 3 a.m., while furiously browbeating recalcitrant back-benchers to secure the Medicare bill's final passage. Now he has made the extended-vote practice almost routine.