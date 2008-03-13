Funny Games

In the wake of her victories in Ohio and Texas, Hillary Clinton and her revitalized campaign are feeling bold. Knowing they would need to take risks and try to capitalize on the momentum they gained from those March 4 victories, Team Clinton chose to reframe the race as one their candidate ultimately will win, and they did so by changing how they talked about the two other candidates still in the running for the Oval Office.

On CBS’s “The Early Show” the morning after her victory speech, Clinton responded to a question about her and fellow Senator Barack Obama running together, saying: “That may, you know, be where this is headed, but of course we have to decide who’s on the top of ticket. I think that the people of Ohio very clearly said that it should be me.” The following day, she told a group of reporters that “since we now know Senator McCain will be the nominee for the Republican Party, national security will be front and center in this election. We all know that. And I think it’s imperative that each of us be able to demonstrate we can cross the commander-in-chief threshold.” She then alluded to a potential Clinton-McCain match-up in the fall, boasting that “both of us will be on that stage having crossed that threshold. That is a critical criterion for the next Democratic nominee to deal with.” For good measure, her husband, former President Clinton, suggested that the complementary demographic draw of each candidate--she with female, older, working-class and rural voters; he with male, African American, urban, and upscale voters--would be “unstoppable.”

What is the Clinton camp doing? Are they being dangerously presumptive by suggesting that Obama, who leads the Democratic nomination contest in pledged delegates and the popular vote, should run with her? Or is there a method to their scenario-making madness?

Let’s begin with an honest observation: Any rookie senator who managed to get elected vice president of the United States by the tender political age of 46 would be several rungs ahead of almost every other politician climbing the Beltway’s electoral ambition ladder. Three months ago, before the first presidential primary contest, or three years ago, when he was first sworn into office in the Senate, it would have been no insult to suggest that Barack Obama would make a fine candidate to replace Dick Cheney and become America’s 47th vice president.