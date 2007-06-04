Kouchner was perfectly aware that, all over the world, people had listened to the Bush administration fulminate about the dangers of a secret alliance between and Saddam and Al Qaeda. He knew that, all over the world, entire publics had come away convinced that Bush was an atrocious fabulist, and no such alliance existed. But the Iraqis told Kouchner about precisely such an alliance, or what they concluded to be an alliance, between Saddam and a group called Ansar al-Islam, which was Al Qaeda's affiliate in Iraq (and the ancestor of what became, after the invasion, a number of splinter groups affiliated with Al Qaeda). In 2002 Ansar al-Islam was already battling against Saddam's worst enemies, the anti-Baathist Kurds. Ansar al-Islam was growing stronger, too. Hundreds of bin Laden's militants had fled Afghanistan after the overthrow of the Taliban, and some of those militants had turned up in Iraq and had taken their place in Ansar al-Islam.

The newly energized organization was seizing villages and converting them, Taliban-style, to the glory days of the ancient caliphate. Fantasists of the seventh century were wandering around the village streets, brandishing their scimitars. Here was the "realm of pure myth," in Nafisi's phrase. Ansar al-Islam tried to assassinate one of the Kurdish leaders in Iraq, Barham Salih, a few months before Kouchner's visit. (Salih became famous for making a dramatic speech to the council of the Socialist International, in Italy in January 2003, pleading for left-wing solidarity, and, indeed, for an invasion--the single most forceful statement of the left-wing interventionist position.) And yet, the Iraqi Kurds, for all their fear of Al Qaeda, were chiefly afraid of Saddam. Quaking in fear, actually.

It was impossible for Kouchner to penetrate into Iraq's Arab zones because of the dictatorship (and because of Saddam's demonstrated habit of trying to assassinate Bernard Kouchner). Instead, he went to Iran to speak with Iraqi Shia who were living there in exile. Nobody in modern history has massacred more Arabs than Saddam Hussein, and most of the massacred Arabs were Iraqi Shia--two hundred fifty thousand of them, by Kouchner's estimate (though the standard American estimate was three hundred thousand). This had led to certain feelings. And to each of these Shiite exiles in Iraq, just as to each Iraqi Kurd, Kouchner put the same question: "Do you really want the American war?" And each new person, as he reported to Cohn-Bendit, looked him in the eye and said, "Why are you waiting to fight at our sides? Why are you waiting to get rid of Saddam Hussein?" The responses reminded him of Wolf Biermann, the German '68er, the songwriter and hero of the antitotalitarian cause in East Germany.

Biermann was old enough to recall World War II and the American bombings. And Biermann recalled his mother's reaction: "I learned from my mother that there are bombs that rescue." Kouchner pointed out to Cohn-Bendit that, in Kosovo in 1999, a great many people had tended to reason along those same lines. Kosovars didn't want to be bombed; and yet wanted the United States to start bombing. Visiting Iraq and Iran in December 2002, Kouchner came to think that a vast number of Iraqis had arrived at pretty much the same degree of schizophrenic confusion. They were frightened of war. Yet they wanted to be rescued--not from Saddam's weapons of mass destruction, but from Saddam himself. They wanted to be rescued from Al Qaeda's militants and affiliates. And they had a right to be rescued. In Glucksmann's phrase, these people had the "right to D-Day."

On the other hand, as Kouchner judged it, not every D-Day ought to require a D-Day-like scale of operations. The key to success, in his analysis, was to keep everyone among the big Western powers focussed on a single goal, and this had to be the overthrow of the Baathist dictatorship. The Western powers had to be solid as a rock on this one point. Every last gesture and syllable from the lips of the Western powers ought to have been designed to convince the Baathist leaders that Saddam's days in power were numbered, and no miracle at the last minute was going to salvage the dictatorship--no maneuver by the UN or foreign-policy initiative by a powerful country. If only Saddam could be convinced of his own impending defeat, maybe he would scuttle away peaceably, in order to keep his wealth and save his family. Or maybe his more reasonable generals, if any such people existed, might feel encouraged to take their chances and stage a coup d'état. Or the generals might scuttle away themselves, and the regime might collapse. These were attractive possibilities--nonviolent ways of bringing the dictatorship to an end. But none of these best-scenario possibilities was going to congeal into reality if the Western powers showed even the slightest weakness or hint of dissension among themselves.

And if Saddam stayed put and no one mounted a coup? The next step might well have to be military, but not on a giant scale. Precision bombing strikes and a few other military actions had succeeded in pushing Milosevic's army out of Kosovo in 1999. And more: the NATO bombings undermined Milosevic's standing back home in Serbia, and his cronies gradually deserted him, and his enemies grew stronger, and, after a while, Milosevic's enemies managed to stage a genuinely peaceful revolution in Belgrade and overthrow him. Kouchner wanted to try similar methods in Iraq, a series of graduated steps, in the hope that one or another of those ever more forceful measures would ease Saddam out of power, without having to resort to anything as violent and risky as a full-scale invasion. Give less-than-war a chance, was his idea--though the only way to do this convincingly was to brandish the certainty of all-out war as the only alternative. Kouchner belonged to a bipartisan, left-and-right political club in France called the Club Vauban, and, in the name of this organization, he and another club-member composed a manifesto under the slogan, "Neither War nor Saddam," advocating these graduated measures. The manifesto emphasized how despised was Saddam, among Iraqis. "Why does everyone pretend not to know that more than 80 percent of the Iraqis are hostile to Saddam Hussein?" This figure referred to the fact that Kurds accounted for 20 percent of the Iraqi population, and Shia for perhaps 60 percent, and there were Christians, too, and other groups, and some of the Sunni Arabs likewise hated Saddam--making for a percentage, all in all, that had to be higher than 80. This manifesto ran in Le Monde during the first week of February 2003--a few days before Fischer's confrontation with Rumsfeld in Munich.

