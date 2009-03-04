The City of Poetry

There are a number of shallow streams

In the city, but only the one river.

Only the one river, but different

Poems give it different names.

For some it's Lethe, river of oblivion;

For others, it's Time itself, that flows

Through all poems, that laps

At the banks of words, slowly eroding.

Some name it after a childhood

Brook--a current that moved

Alongside their own,

As if they both emerged

From the same source.

Others dub it something

Exotic, as if to say: you are a river

I've never seen, except in imagination:

You are the color of my longing,

Which is deep and pure.