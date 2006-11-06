At last we have a sure way to see if the spirit world really exists.If we tilt upward and hear high-pitched glee, then we know it does,because what we are hearing is Truman Capote. Two films have beenmade about him, and both are released within about a year. Nomatter how greedy he was for attention, both serious andsuperficial, he could never have foreseen this bonanza. Listen:giggles seem to tinkle from the clouds.

The new film is called Infamous. Douglas McGrath, who at one timewrote for this magazine, derived the screenplay from GeorgePlimpton's sound-bite biography. (Capote was based on GeraldClarke's biography.) The story of TC 2 is inevitably much the sameas that of TC 1: Capote reads of the quadruple murders in Kansasand embarks on the assignment that leads to In Cold Blood, withKansas squareness and Manhattan chic interwoven along the way.McGrath, who made Emma, also directed--fluently--and cast hispicture acutely, with Toby Jones as Capote, Daniel Craig as PerrySmith (the more shadowed of the two killers), and Sandra Bullock asHarper Lee. The bevy of New York socialites with whom Capote buzzedto prove that he had made good--Sigourney Weaver, Juliet Stevenson,and Isabella Rossellini among them--are certainly buzzable with.

Possibly because of these women, McGrath says that he considers hisfilm to be lighter in tone than TC 1, which is baffling. Thereverse seems the case. McGrath summons much deeper emotion inCapote's visits to Perry's cell, and he gets more disgust out ofthe eventual hangings. (The earlier film sent William Shawn, theNew Yorker editor, with Capote to the executions; this film sendsCapote's publisher Bennett Cerf, inappropriately played by PeterBogdanovich. In fact it was neither of these men: Capote wasaccompanied by his editor at Random House, Joe Fox.) Jones, who hasthe advantage of being small, is no more subtle or intelligent thanPhilip Seymour Hoffman was, and though Bullock is pleasant asHarper Lee, Catherine Keener seemed more believable as a writer.

But two extrinsic factors shove aside analysis of the film. First,the simultaneity. The producers of TC 2 knew that TC 1 was inprocess. Why did they go ahead anyway? Did they believe that animmense Capote audience was hungering for two films about him? Howwere the actors in TC 2 affected by the knowledge that another castwas working on the same characters? In 1936 two Broadwayproductions of Hamlet were prepared simultaneously, and there waschat about the espionage of one on the other. But that doublenesswas fascinating, not redundant, because of the subject. Not quitethe case here.

Second is the matter that bothered me, apart from the overratedprose, when I reviewed Capote's book forty years ago--and againwhen TC 1 came along. Capote's self. The title In Cold Blood hasmore than one meaning for me. Capote waited five years after hefinished the bulk of his book because it couldn't be concludeduntil the convicts' appeals were exhausted and they were sentencedeither to life or to death. During that five-year wait, Capote saidto a friend about his book, "But it can't be published untilthey're executed, so I can hardly wait." If that was only a cynicaljoke, it is even worse. The murderers were executed in April 1965;In Cold Blood was published early in 1966 with tremendous success.In November of that year, with Katharine Graham as his ostensiblehonoree, Capote celebrated his success with an extravagant costumeball at the Plaza Hotel.