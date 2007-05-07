The Gift; A master narrative for Iraq.

At his speech in East Grand Rapids, Michigan, last week, PresidentBush alluded to an observation by a Middle East scholar who had beento Iraq eight times since the beginning of the war: "A traveler whomoves between Baghdad and Washington is struck by the gloomydespair in Washington and the cautious sense of optimism inBaghdad." The president's use of Fouad Ajami as his witness is afirst strike, certainly among our readers, against the most learnedAmerican writing about the situation. It was natural for Bush torivet onto even so hesitant a hopeful reading of the outcome of thestruggles among Iraqis and between some Iraqis and U.S. forces.Still, the president's appropriation of Ajami's words does notnearly recognize the complex interpretive history he was trying totell.

There are two recent articles by Ajami recounting a narrative thatdelves deep into Iraq's past. The first essay was in The WallStreet Journal of April 11. The second, a long review of a book byAli A. Allawi called The Occupation of Iraq: Winning the War,Losing the Peace, was in the most recent issue of The New Republic.Together they are 10,000 words--beautiful writing, as it is alwayswith Ajami, whether he is writing about the darkness of the MiddleEast or, in the rare instances when he can, about some light. Hedoes not skirt America's errors in Iraq, and he knows them all.Indeed, he knows them not just as the tactical mistakes of Bremerand Khalilzad but as lumbering strategic-- and sometimes evenmoral--errors inserted into the path of the whole saga of modernMesopotamia.