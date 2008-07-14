Only Kaine has stayed in the running. Warner's withdrawal was not surprising. He had already announced his candidacy for the U.S. Senate and leads Jim Gilmore, a former Republican governor, by as much as 2-1 in some polls.

Webb's announcement last week that he would "under no circumstances" be a candidate for vice president was less expected since he enjoys broad support in the party's Net-roots for his strong stand against the Iraq War and as an antidote to Obama's weakness across Appalachia.

A former Reagan administration official, Webb is so proud of his Scots-Irish heritage that he wrote a book about it, Born Fighting: How the Scots-Irish Shaped America. His people settled Appalachia, Webb has written, "and they pressed onward, creating a way of life that many would come to call, if not American, certainly the defining fabric of the South and the Midwest, as well as the core character of the nation's working class." It is that part of the white working class that seems particularly resistant to Obama.

Yet Webb, who has been in the Senate less than two years, saw his obligations there and thinks he can best help Obama by campaigning in Virginia. Kimberly Hunter, Webb's press secretary, also acknowledged that the vice presidential speculation was already leading his critics to ransack his earlier writings, particularly on the role of women in the military. When his old statements were raised against him in his Senate race, Webb said that had he been "a more mature individual," he wouldn't have written some of the offensive lines.

"The Senate race was already starting to replay itself with the same old oppo research being thrown back," Hunter said. "If we have no intention to pursue this, there's no reason to be distracted by questions that are unrelated to the Senate."