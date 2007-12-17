A month and a half ago, Clinton was widely seen as the inevitable victor. Now, she faces a moment of great peril.



But her spiral downward began with a single mistake in an Oct. 30 debate over a New York state plan to give driver's licenses to illegal immigrants, even as she was coming under more aggressive attack from Obama and John Edwards. The decline affected her standing not only in Iowa, but also in New Hampshire, which was supposed to be Fortress Clinton.



That Clinton is only now rushing to complete visits to all of Iowa's 99 counties reflects the fact that some in her campaign, according to a memo leaked in May, once considered having her skip the state's caucuses altogether. David Bonior, Edwards' campaign manager, said last weekend that Clinton was running behind both his candidate and Obama in many of the state's rural counties.



The Clinton camp believes that Obama and Edwards have gotten a free ride in the last month or so. Clinton's lieutenants and supporters note that while her campaign's attacks on Obama have been roundly criticized, it was Obama who joined Edwards in attacking Clinton first, at little cost.

