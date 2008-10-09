Similarly, a senior advisor to the Russian president recently spoke of the “unique chance” that Russia has to exploit the international financial crisis by using money from its government reserves to help Russian companies purchase stakes in foreign firms whose share prices have fallen. It appears that SWFs may have taken us at our word when we insisted that they should invest for purely financial reasons.

And with the U.S. at the center of the current crisis, it’s not entirely irrational for SWFs to expand their horizons and more aggressively deploy their funds domestically, regionally, and on a more diversified international basis. Many SWFs have also decided to re-direct investment to address pressing domestic issues. For example, a number of Gulf-based SWFs, recognizing the inability of their countries to produce enough food for their own citizens, have embarked on a food security investment strategy, pumping billions of dollars into agricultural projects in countries like Vietnam and Cambodia. “There are a lot of other compelling places to look for investments these days,” noted Sameer al Ansari of Dubai International Capital, which earlier this year shifted its primary focus to Asia.

If the U.S. does not come to grips with the positive role that SWFs can play in this crisis, it risks losing one of the most important sources of capital available to stabilize the situation. With SWFs already looking elsewhere, there is little time for the ambivalence the U.S. has showed up until now. Countries such as Great Britain recognized the increasingly competitive global environment well before the current crisis and eagerly put out the SWF welcome mat; as U.S. politicians questioned the motives of China’s SWF, the British sent their prime minister and Chancellor of the Exchequer to ask them to locate their international headquarters in London.

This coming week, the world’s finance ministers, central bankers, and financiers will gather in Washington for the annual meetings of the IMF and World Bank. On the agenda will be a recently agreed set of guidelines intended to govern the investment activities of SWFs. These Generally Accepted Principles and Practices (GAPP) are the result of many months of negotiations among the largest SWFs and recipient countries. A central component of the GAPP, which the U.S. pushed hard for, is a commitment on the part of SWFs that they will eschew all political considerations in making their investment decisions and focus exclusively on financial ones--an ironic constraint, considering how much we would welcome politically motivated investments in our economy right now.

If the U.S. wants to maintain its critical role in the world’s financial system, it is going to need a little help from its friends. We don’t need to go hat in hand, but should make it clear to SWFs that, assuming they play by the rules, their investments are welcome in our country. Americans should be comforted that, as regards SWF investment, our country’s national security interests are already the best protected and most well-regulated of any industrialized country. Last year’s Foreign Investment and National Security Act created new, strict procedures specifically allowing for scrutiny of SWF investments. But while most SWFs may still believe that the centrality of the U.S. role in the global financial system is worth preserving, many fear the uncertainty and political risk that accompany equity investments in our financial sector, still cringing at the memory of the 2006 Dubai Ports incident.

As the world’s financial system experiences sharp capital constraints, those with long-term, patient capital are in increasingly short supply. There’s a saying in financial circles that, in times of crisis, “cash is king.” So at times like these, when cash is sovereign, we might be well-served to resist protectionist rhetoric and encourage, not shun, sovereigns with cash.

Douglas Rediker and Heidi Crebo-Rediker are co-directors of the Global Strategic Finance Initiative at the New America Foundation in Washington, DC.

By Douglas Rediker and Heidi Crebo-Rediker