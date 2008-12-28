CNN International’s coverage of yesterday’s fighting in Gaza concluded at midnight with a rush of images: mangled civilians writhing in the rubble, primitive hospitals overflowing with the wounded, fireballs mushrooming between apartment complexes, the funeral of a Palestinian child. Missing from the montage, however, was even a fleeting glimpse of the tens of thousands of Israelis who spent last night and much of last week in bomb shelters; of the house in Netivot, where a man was killed by a Grad missile; or indeed any of the hundreds of rockets, mortar shells, and other projectiles fired by Hamas since the breakdown of the so-called ceasefire. This was CNN at its unprincipled worst, grossly skewing its coverage of a complex event and deceiving its viewers. Yet Israel should not have been surprised.

Over the past few weeks, as the tahdiyah (“period of calm” in Arabic, the termed similarly preferred by the Hebrew press) unwound and finally dissipated, Israel’s policy has been to refrain from responding militarily to Hamas rocket fire. Foreign Minister Tzipi Livni went to Egypt and Prime Minister Ehud Olmert appeared on al-Arabiya TV to bear the message that Israel did not want war with Hamas; instead, Israel was committed to renewing the tahdiyah. The purpose was to build up a moral case for retaliating against a recalcitrant Hamas and limiting the international fallout that invariably follows any Israeli attempt at self-defense. But the tactic has never really worked and failed this time as well. Within minutes of the first Israeli air strike, the Arabs were screaming “massacre” and the media had all but forgotten the serial assaults that provoked it. The press once again attached the word “disproportionate” and the “continuing cycle of violence” term to describe a supremely justified and largely surgical (the targets were exclusively military, the victims overwhelmingly Hamas gunmen) operation. As of this writing, the Security Council is meeting and will no doubt find Israel and Hamas equally guilty for disrupting the ceasefire and demand its immediate restoration.

One wonders why Israel even bothers. Instead of undermining the Zionist ethos of defending Jews’ lives at all costs irrespective of bad publicity and perilously broadcasting weakness to its enemies, perhaps Israel should simply declare that the slightest violation of the ceasefire--a single Qassam--will precipitate an immediate and disproportionate response. Since it’s going to be condemned for it anyway, shouldn’t Israel smash Hamas promptly and massively and reap the benefits in terms of self-respect, deterrence, and a respite for its embattled citizens?

The confusion surrounding Israel’s tactics in the Gaza--Israeli tank and infantry forces are now gathering for a possible ground incursion--is indicative of a deeper bewilderment. The government is purportedly divided over the operation’s goals, with Livni and Defense Minister Ehud Barak in favor of toppling Hamas, while Olmert prefers to revive the tahdiyah. Nobody seems to know how long Tempered Lead will last or the criteria for deeming it successful. No Israeli leader, whether from Kadima, Labor, or Likud, has articulated a clear vision for Israel’s relationship with the obstreperous Strip.