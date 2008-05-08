Change Jews Can Believe In

Here’s why: Jewish voters made up three percent of the national electorate in 2004, with their numbers concentrated in a handful of states where they constitute significant voting blocs. The states that have the highest Jewish populations, however, also tend to be reliably Democratic. Which means that even if McCain and the Republicans could somehow pry away most of the Jewish vote in New York , Massachusetts , New Jersey , and California (or if a lot of Jews were to decide to sit this election out), it’s likely that those states would nevertheless deliver their electoral votes to an Obama ticket. And most swing states, such as Ohio and Missouri , have too few Jewish voters to make much of a difference either way. Which, naturally enough, brings it all back to Florida .

Exact numbers are hard to come by, as the state does not track voter registration by religion, but a good, if perhaps slightly generous, approximation--based on population estimates from the American Jewish Committee’s 2006 yearbook and 2004 exit poll data--is that there are about 450,000 Jewish registered voters in Florida, out of 10.2 million total. Chris Korge, Clinton ’s Florida finance chairman, warned in an interview last week that 30 to 40 percent of Jews might vote for McCain should Obama wind up the nominee. His worst-case, 40-percent scenario would result in a net loss of perhaps 150,000 votes for Obama--an awfully distressing number in a state where 2000’s magic number of “537” still makes Democrats break out in a cold sweat. Yet the Sunshine State ’s Jewish community has been far too favorable to Democratic candidates for far too long to predict such a swing: While Jewish Republicans here are not as rare as black Republicans, the vast majority of Jews are Democrats, and they traditionally deliver about 80 percent of the vote to the Democratic presidential nominee. A more likely outcome--looking at numbers from previous statewide elections where the Democrat has failed to turn out the South Florida condos sufficiently--is that maybe ten percent of the Democratic Jewish vote will just stay home. That would result in a loss around 30,000 votes, or about one-half of one percent of the total likely to be cast.

“I’m a little skeptical of [Obama’s] problem,” pollster John Zogby told me. “When push comes to shove, Jewish voters will vote, and ... [they won’t] abandon the Democratic Party.”

In the condos particularly, where a retiree version of Tammany Hall plays itself out each election day--with organized turnout efforts to drag every registered Democrat to the centrally located community center, palm card in hand to remind him or her whom to vote for--Zogby’s analysis appears spot on. Many of these voters have pulled the lever, poked out the punch card, and pressed on the touch screen for a Democrat since the time of FDR.