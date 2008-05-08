Change Jews Can Believe In

And yet, the condo commandos are mighty ticked off right now
at some of the things Wright has said and has put in his church bulletin about Israel.
“His pastor has left a bad taste in the psyche of the Jewish population,” says
Marvin Manning, the 81-year-old president of the Century Village West
Democratic Club in Boca Raton.
“Obama has a big, big problem ahead of him.”
The key phrase, though, is ahead of him, with the
election still half a year off. Considering where things were in the
presidential race last November--Rudy Giuliani and Mitt Romney the favorites on
the GOP side, and Clinton awaiting her January coronation--even those angry
today acknowledge there’s plenty of time for Obama to mend fences. “We have
never missed an election, no matter what,” says Sophie Bock, the president of
the Democrat Club at the Century Village complex some 20 miles south of Boca, in Pembroke Pines. “Today is
a negative response. But the election is six months away.”
Remember, in states where Obama has campaigned heavily,
which he hasn’t been able to do in Florida because of its problem with the DNC,
he was able to confront the under-the-radar e-mails that, among other things,
accuse Obama of being the preferred candidate of the terrorist group Hamas. In California, where Obama
and his people spent about three weeks reaching out to the Jewish community
prior to Super Tuesday, he actually won the Jewish vote, 49-47, while losing
the state overall by nine points. In Massachusetts,
similarly, Obama won the Jewish vote 52-48, while Clinton won the state by 15 points.
The Obama campaign says it understands its problem--and once
the nomination is formally sealed, it plans to launch an intensive sales pitch
to the South Florida Jewish community, much of which was part of the
unofficial, yet highly organized, campaign to deliver a huge turnout for Clinton in the disputed
January 29 primary. A prominent Democratic-oriented political committee endorsed
Clinton, and
much of the local party machinery was cranked up on her behalf like it was the
first Tuesday in November. Clinton won the state
50-33, but took the majority-Jewish precincts in Palm Beach County
by a 70-20 margin.
A key operative for Obama will be Eric Lynn, a Mideast
policy advisor for the campaign and a Florida
native, who was placed in charge of Jewish outreach last summer. But an even
more impressive emissary is Representative Robert Wexler, who represents Florida's 19th district, encompassing Delray
Beach and Boca Raton,
perhaps the most-Jewish congressional district in the country.