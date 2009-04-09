The Prime Minister Of WTF

Is there a logic to what might seem like a strange form of Tourette’s syndrome? His inappropriate remarks are the behavior of a man so powerful in his own country, whose private wealth and public power are so fused, that he makes no distinction between private and public behavior. And he doesn’t have to. He’s surrounded by employees and flunkees who guffaw at his jokes and praise his every utterance--and by journalists who never ask difficult or embarrassing questions. He behaves at an international press conference as if he were at his own dinner table. Indeed, he is more comfortable entertaining international guests at his fabulous villa in Sardinia (again merging pubic and private), where heads of state and TV starlettes can mingle--and Berlusconi can say whatever passes through his head without fear of public embarrassment.

He is also so used to the near-total control of the Italian press that he reacts with shock and anger when the international press fails to treat him with similar deference. Berlusconi’s “kapo” remark, which was broadcast around the world, was not shown on the main state broadcasting channel. The same thing happened recently, when Berlusconi made a comment that seemed to indicate that rape was a natural by-product of male libido: “To stop rape, we would have to assign a policeman to every pretty girl in Italy.”

Part of Berlusconi’s poor performance abroad also stems from his desire to dominate every situation, and his frustration at having to take a backseat at international gatherings. When Berlusconi explained that he would not be attending Obama’s inauguration ceremony in Washington, he made a revealing remark: “I am not an extra in a movie cast; I’m a lead actor.” Berlusconi is clearly irked that Obama, a newcomer with only a couple of million dollars in net worth, is a much bigger star.

So, how does Berlusconi continue to be so popular in Italy, as both his reelection last spring and his current poll numbers suggest? Well, his political savvy at home and cluelessness abroad--seeming contradictions--are actually closely related. His comment about lightening up negotiations over the European constitution by talking about “soccer and women” seemed undignified to his fellow politicians, but is part of Berlusconi’s populist appeal in Italy. After all, “soccer and women” are favored topics of conversation at the corner bar in most Italian towns, and Berlusconi’s reputation as soccer team owner and celebrity linked by rumor to numerous beautiful women is part of what has allowed the country’s richest man to develop a genuine working-class appeal.

That Italy not only accepts but also approves of Berlusconi is a symptom of a country in profound crisis, with a stagnant economy, a political class its people loathe, and a weak opposition that has failed to offer a credible alternative to Berlusconi. His off-color remarks are seen by some of his supporters as a form of authenticity, the opposite of the careful statements of typical politicians, and therefore reinforce Berlusconi’s image as an anti-politician. And unlike most of his rivals, who have to pretend to appreciate and understand popular culture, Berlusconi possesses an unerring feeling for the lowest common denominator, which served him extremely well in his career as a television tycoon and continues to do so now. He genuinely loves cheesy sitcoms and bathroom humor.