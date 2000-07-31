In case you missed it, July 19 was National Paint-a-Poster Day. Sponsored by the 2000 Republican National Convention, PAP Day, as those in the know call it, was pretty much what the name suggests. With the Philadelphia gathering less than two weeks away, the GOP was encouraging the faithful to " bring yourself, your friends, and your party pride!" and help ensure that, come convention time, there would be plenty of colorful, homemade displays of love and support for Texas Governor George W. Bush. "The BIGGER the crowd," the invitation promised, "the BIGGER the fun!"

If only the same could be said about the conventions themselves. As the two teams labor to generate excitement for their four-day summer pep rallies--rolling out details on themes, speakers, and schedules in carefully packaged nuggets--even many creatures of the Beltway expect the gatherings to be one giant, hyper-orchestrated yawn. Going in, chuckles Republican strategist Rich Galen, there's "an expectation of eye-rolling boredom."

Except ... there is always the chance that, despite the best-laid plans, the candidates themselves could provide some genuine spontaneity--by screwing everything up. And, since Bush and Vice President Al Gore have their own unique sets of flaws, the two parties have diametrically opposite convention nightmares. The Gore folks worry that their charismatically challenged candidate will get lost in the convention hubbub, thus cementing his image as a nonleader. The Bush team frets that its star, with his boatloads of charm and little else, will reveal too much of himself and convince voters there's no there there. Much of the glitz you see at the conventions, then, will be a high-tech diversion meant to hide the nominees' weaknesses. The main difference is that the Democrats will try to hide Gore's blemishes by focusing the spotlight on him, with no unflattering contrasts, while the Republicans will try to hide Bush's by just, well, hiding him.

For weeks now the GOP has been boasting that it will put on "a different kind of convention for a different kind of Republican." And it will: the Republicans are going to keep their candidate as far from the action as possible. "The focus is policy," says Bush flack Ari Fleischer. "Our goal is to highlight and showcase Governor Bush's policies and his philosophy--and let people get a little glance at him himself." To wit, on the Friday before the convention's Monday start, George W. will set out from Austin on a cross--country jaunt toward Philly, stopping in a half-dozen battleground states en route. He won't arrive at the convention until the next to last day; his mug will simply be beamed in via satellite from points along the way. Although Bill Clinton pulled a similar stunt for the 1996 Democratic convention, wending his way from West Virginia to Chicago on an Amtrak-powered whistle-stop tour, he was already a well-known incumbent seeking to inject his second convention with a little pizzazz. But George W.'s showing up late serves a different purpose; he already has the pizzazz--it's the well-known part he has to worry about. Each day, Bush's televised image will drop into the convention, utter a few lines about the policy theme of the day, and then drop back out, leaving the details (never W.'s strong suit) to a supporting cast. (Laura Bush will speak on education, Condoleezza Rice will talk foreign policy, and so on.)