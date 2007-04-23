Tommy Thompson sees an opening. As the national debt nears the $9 trillion mark, Democrats and Republicans may be sympathetic to a presidential aspirant who will actually do something to rein in spending, rather than just pay lip service to the idea of a balanced budget. And so Thompson, the former Republican governor of Wisconsin and secretary of Health and Human Services, officially threw his hat into the ring this month as a deficit hawk who will bring "Midwestern values" to the White House. "People feel the Republicans lost their way in Washington," Thompson told George Stephanopoulos on ABC's "This Week" as he announced his candidacy. "They believe that they're trying to spend as much money as the Democrats."

There's just one problem: As governor, Thompson racked up a reckless spending record and left residents with a $3.5 billion deficit as a going-away gift. Although his new campaign website claims that he "repeatedly cut taxes while holding the line on state spending," the truth is just the opposite: Thompson has always been a shopaholic.

The booming economy of the Clinton years generated sizable revenue windfalls for states across the country. For Republican governors like Thompson--who had spent his first years in office (a period of recession) mostly tinkering with social programs--this meant they could now have their cake and eat it too, spending lavishly while at the same time cutting taxes. "You see a new breed of [activist spending] among us," Thompson bragged in 1998.

In Wisconsin, Thompson's activism took a number of forms. In 1994, he ran for reelection promising to dramatically boost funding for K-12 schools, and his 1995-1997 budget did so by some $1.2 billion. In 1996, Thompson completely overhauled the state's welfare system, placing the emphasis on job placement. The goal may have been to relieve Wisconsin's welfare burden, but doing so meant increasing spending by about $40 million per year over what the state had already been paying.