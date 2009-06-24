Jim McGreevey, August 2004.

Declaring, "I am a gay American," the New Jersey governor both confessed an affair with a male Homeland Security aide and announced his resignation.

Larry Craig, August 2007.

Yes, Larry Craig, the former U.S. Senator from Idaho, was arrested for “homosexual lewd conduct” in a men’s restroom in the Minneapolis-St. Paul airport. But he would like you to know that he is not gay.

Eliot Spitzer, March 2008.

With his wife Silda behind him, the New York governor confessed his involvement in a prostitution ring, but did not mention the part about keeping his socks on.

John Ensign, June 2009.

With considerably less pomp, the Nevada Senator and potential 2012 presidential contender admitted to an affair with a campaign staffer. Was this more than garden-variety adultery? Check out a TNR debate between Michelle Cottle and Christopher Orr.

By Elise Foley, Dylan Matthews, Sharon Nichols