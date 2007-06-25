Editor's Note: This is the fourth installment in a four-part debate between TNR senior editors Jason Zengerle and Jonathan Chait about whether Fred Thompson has what it takes to be elected president in the 2008. If and when Thomspon enters the race, will he steamroll the competition or fail to live up to the hype? Read Part 1, Part 2, and Part 3.

Dear Jason,

When I wrote about Fred Thompson's appeal to the Republican elite, I didn't mean the elite of the Iowa Republican Party. I meant the elite of the national Republican Party. I think the Ed Gillespies and Karl Roves will have more say about who the Republican nominee will be than whoever is running the state parties. You, as a home-grown Washingtonian, should know as well as anybody that the Beltway elites aren't going to let a bunch of locals from Iowa run the show. (I write this as a native of Michigan.)

I find your faith in Mitt Romney's chances misplaced. Romney would be a very likely contender if he had stayed in Utah. Unfortunately, he moved to Massachusetts and had to take a series of liberal positions, many of which are captured on video. Thus he has been forced not just to reposition himself but to carry out a full ideological makeover, and he has been fundamentally defined as a flip-flopper just as John Kerry was in 2004.